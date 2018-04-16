‘The Resident’ Recap: Conrad Grieves The Loss Of Lily Kendall

Conrad twists his ankle and won’t let anyone help him. He has Lily Kendall’s death on his mind as an old professor of his seeks treatment for seeing “ghosts” of her dead patients. Here’s what happened on episode 10 of ‘The Resident!’

Conrad runs into a biker while thinking about Lily Kendall. He gets back to the hospital covered in dirt and limping on a twisted ankle. A doctor wants to help him, but he yells that he’s fine. He notices a professor who previously taught him in med school. He asks what she’s doing there, and she admits that she “sees ghosts.” Here’s everything you missed on episode 10 of The Resident!

Dr. Okafor finds Conrad, and asks about the professor, Eileen Jacoby, who is in the hospital. He goes to see his patient who asks him, “Shall we talk about my ghosts?” He asks how often she sees them, and she admits that it happens all the time. “They’re my patients,” she explains. “The ones I couldn’t save.” She then looks off into the distance and gives brief stories of the patients she’s failed. Conrad tries to explain to her what’s happening and she gives her own diagnosis. “What I think Conrad is that I’m losing my mind.”

Okafor is so excited to meet Dr. Jacoby that she’s even prepared a speech to tell her. “It is a great honor to meet you,” Okafor starts the conversation off, before praising the professor’s work. “What are you looking at?” “Mrs. Hamilton,” she responds, adding the details about how her old patient died in a car accident.

Before the professor checks out of the hospital, Okafor asks for her assistance with figuring out a machine that’s not working properly. Eileen comes with her to a surgical machine, and tests it out. She tells her the balance is off, and shows the surgeon how to fix it. “Thank you,” Okafor says. Eileen says fixing the machine was nothing, but Okafor corrects her. “No, for being my hero,” she says. Okafor has surgery, so she leaves the professor alone in the room. Eileen then sees all of her patients again and apologizes to them.

Dr. Bell Struggles To Stay On Top

“You’ve tried a bunch of solutions,” Dr. Bell’s friend tells him about the anxiety that could potentially be causing his tremor. He also suggested Xanax as a short-term solution. “This is between us,” the surgeon says. Later, Dr. Bell is in surgery, and his hand seems steadier than usual. He later conducts surgery on the second richest man in China, Ted Zhou. People are worried about the surgeon working on the high-profile client as his track record isn’t exactly as good as he makes it out to be.

Fortunately, it seemed like the surgery went fine. “Dr. Bell’s surgery went well,” the CEO of Chastain observes as she checks up on Zhou afterwards. “Well, the patient survived,” a nurse responds. The CEO asks if the assistant expected a different outcome, confused. The patient then starts convulsing and Nic jumps in to help. She realizes it seems like he has internal bleeding, and they send Mr. Zhou back into surgery with Dr. Okafor and Dr. Jude Silva. Dr. Bell interrupts surgery to take over, but Jude tells him that Zhou isn’t his patient anymore.

“He’s still chief of surgery. He could have you fired,” Okafor reminds Jude. The surgeon then invites Dr. Bell back in and apologizes for losing his temper. Dr. Bell comes back in to help and puts his hand into the patient’s body. He finds that there’s an obstruction that needs to be removed to save Zhou’s life. They finish surgery and Dr. Bell confronts Jude afterwards. “The board will be revoking your privileges at Chastain,” he tells him.

Dr. Bell is explaining the success of the surgery to Zhou. “I found a single metastatic mass,” he tells his patient. He lets him know that they removed it and he should be in the clear. Zhou thanks him by giving him a gold watch. Later, Dr. Bell and Dr. Hunter have a drink together in the surgeon’s office. After talking for a few minutes, he leans in and they kiss.

Everyone Grieves Lily

Nurse Nic is distraught over Lily’s death. “I left her alone. I should have stayed here,” she says. Conrad and Devon try to console her, and say there was nothing they could do. Devon and Conrad leave the room, and the intern asks his boss what’s wrong with his ankle. Conrad gets annoyed that people keep asking him about it. The resident later gets medication on his own, and injects his bad ankle with cortisol.

Nic reminds Devon and Conrad that they want the hospital to push for an investigation to figure out if Dr. Hunter was overdosing Lily with chemotherapy. “Her heart failed. That much is for certain,” Conrad says in the meeting, asking for an autopsy. Lane agrees and pushes for the autopsy to be completed. The complete autopsy results won’t be in for an entire week, but some information will only take 24 hours to find out. Conrad, Devon and Nic still can’t figure out why Lane wants the autopsy to happen.

Conrad’s ankle keeps getting worse, and Devon shows up with a bunch of scooters for him to use. Devon tries to get his boss to listen to him, and tells him that he’s not the only one in pain over Lily’s death. “For Lily, I was a better doctor than you were,” he tells him.

Conrad is finally using a scooter to get around when he finds Nic sitting alone in Lily’s old room. She asks him if he’s gotten his ankle x-rayed yet, and he tells her that isn’t what he came to talk to her about. Nic offers to help him get home. Once they’re back at his place, she takes a closer look at his injury, and wraps up his ankle. “Nic, I should have listened to you sooner and believed what you said about Lane,” Conrad confesses. Nic starts to walk away, but Conrad tells her that what happened isn’t her fault. “Lily’s gone. It’s killing me, but that’s no excuse to see your pain. I’m sorry for everything” he says, before hugging her. They start kissing as the camera cuts away. Nic is then seen lying on a shirtless Conrad, who can now see Lily’s “ghost.”