Destiny’s Child Reunites At Beyonce’s Coachella Performance For Three Of Their Hits & Fans Lost It

She did it! Beyonce invited Destiny’s Child to join her for her wild Coachella performance! Watch the former girl group’s epic reunion here!

We don’t think you’re ready for Destiny Child‘s surprise performance at Coachella, but we’re going to show you anyway! That’s right, Beyonce, 36, invited Kelly Rowland, 37, and Michelle Williams, 37, on to the stage during her huge, headlining performance and needless to say, fans went nuts. Taking the stage for the first time since the 2015 Stellar Awards, the threesome sang “Say My Name,” “Soldier” and “Lose My Breath.” The group also gave a nod to their hit “Survivor” by wearing matching camouflage ensembles that echoed their iconic music video looks. Of course, fans were beyond excited about the reunion. “Have I really just cried at the Destiny’s Child reunion video? yes, yes I have,” one person tweeted. “Can’t lie. I’m absolutely shook about destiny’s child rn,” said another. Us too!

This surprise was just one of many Bey had in store for her 26-song set. At one point during the concert, she commented on why her show was so special. “Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline Coachella,” she said. Also after she sang with Destiny’s child, Solange came out and danced to “Get Me Bodied.” Jay-Z was there too for a rendition of “Déjà Vu.” Ahh!

We reported earlier how it was rumored that Beyonce’s old group might reconnect for the festival, but we weren’t sure all of our wishes would come true during Bey’s performance on April 14. “Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child are reuniting [at Coachella],” a music insider told Page Six. “It was teased, rumored, squashed, so nothing much else was said… But it’s happening.” While we were a little skeptical at first, we’re happy that these rumors proved to be very true!

In other Beyonce news, Cardi B reportedly hired a bunch of the dancers Beyonce fired. Of course, fans couldn’t help but remember that this is eerily similar to how the feud between Taylor Swift, 28, and Katy Perry, 33, began. However, it seems that there’s no beef between the two megastars… yet.

We’ll keep you posted with more news and performances from Coachella throughout both star-studded weekends!

