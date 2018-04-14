Nicki Minaj Posts Videos Of Exes Blac Chyna & Tyga Dancing To ‘Chun Li’ Hours After Hanging With Kylie

Nicki Minaj and Kylie Jenner almost kissed literally hours ago, and now Nicki’s posting about Blac Chyna and Tyga on Instagram! See the wild videos of Kylie’s enemies dancing to Nicki’s new song here!

Double dipping, much? Just hours after she hung out with Kylie Jenner at Coachella like besties, Nicki Minaj posted videos starring two of Kylie’s mortal enemies on Instagram! That’s right, Nicki’s tight with Blac Chyna and Tyga, too! Chyna and Tyga had to let Nicki know how much they dug her new song, “Chun Li”, by sharing videos with her of themselves dancing to the banger. Don’t get it wrong; Tyga and Chyna were not together while they danced it out. No new/old couple alert here. But damn, can you imagine being Kylie, browsing through Instagram and seeing this on Nicki’s account?

Chyna’s video is pretty cute. She struts down her driveway past her white Ferrari, giving a little twirl and skipping away from the camera. Honestly, this is the happiest we’ve seen her in a long time. And she looks amazing, too, in shorts, sneakers, and a windbreaker. “😩 btch you BEEN corn. @blacchyna shows off her Prague twirl while gracefully strutting & hopping to #ChunLi 😩😂😂😂 ,” Nicki captioned the video. Tyga’s at Coachella right now, just like Nicki and Kylie (that’s a whole ‘nother story). Nicki’s new song is blasting from the speakers at whatever resort he’s partying at, and he’s totally feeling that beat. Again, he looks so happy working it out! Is “Chun Li” the secret to happiness. Check out the videos for yourself below!

Maybe Nicki didn’t make the connection that she posted these videos right after posting a different video of herself hanging out with Kylie, but we sure did! Kylie and Nicki almost kissed each other at a wild, star-studded Coachella after party on April 13, and Nicki caught the whole thing on camera. It was all in good, flirty fun — Kylie’s boyfriend/baby daddy, Travis Scott, was in the house — but it was still pretty sexy. In the clip, which you can watch HERE, Kylie blows kisses to the camera while dancing with Nicki, then leans in close and gives her a light peck on the side of her lips! Kylie’s probably never doing that again after those Chyna/Tyga videos!