Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Awkwardly Ignore Each Other At Coachella Despite Being Just Feet Apart

Yikes! Exes Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin were spotted hanging out just feet apart at Coachella, but they did NOT acknowledge each other. Watch the mega awkward video here!

Once upon a time, Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, were a #thing. Unfortunately things did NOT end happily ever after for them, and now they won’t even say hi to one another at Coachella. An onlooker shared a video from the opening day of the music festival that clearly shows the former couple standing just feet apart from one another while completely ignoring each other’s existence. Awkward!

It low-key sucks though that they didn’t acknowledge each other. It seemed everything was fine between them since the “Sorry” singer reportedly reached out to her late last year while he was dating Selena Gomez. “Justin reached out to Hailey. They didn’t talk on the phone and it wasn’t in person, just an exchange of texts,” a source told Us Weekly. “There is nothing going on between her and Justin. She’s not interested in Justin in the slightest and he’s not interested in her.” The insider also added that they have “both moved on” and their text exchange was “platonic, and friendly.” Earlier this month, the model seemed to prove she was on good terms with her ex by liking one of his shirtless photos on Instagram.

justin bieber and hailey baldwin at coachella. look how close they were and yet ignored each other. LOL. pic.twitter.com/ZmJ564bvHz — myra (@haiIeybaldwins) April 14, 2018

In case you forgot, Justin and Hailey dated briefly in 2016. While it was a short-lived romance, it definitely came off as a passionate one. Justin even shared a photo of them making out while vacationing together in St. Barts. Aw, young love. But Hailey did admit that it was hard to date the “Friends” hitmaker in an April 2016 interview with Marie Claire. “I don’t want attention out of dating somebody. Texts started coming through, crazy phone calls…it’s hard to date somebody in this industry,” she explained. “You have to have really thick skin and be very strong. You have to focus on the person and nothing else.” Well it looks like now she’s focused on anything but him.