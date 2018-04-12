‘The Bachelor’ Star Bekah Martinez Proudly Shows Off Armpit Hair: ‘Bottom Line, I Just Don’t Care’

‘Bachelor’ alum Bekah Martinez revealed that she’s not shaving her armpits and we love her even more now! See the pic!

Bekah Martinez made a name for herself on The Bachelor by speaking her mind and keeping viewers guessing. Now she’s at it again, taking to Instagram to share with her followers that she’s abandoned shaving her armpits — for now. The gorgeous 22-year-old shared a video in which she happily displayed the hair under her arms and did some explaining. “And yeah, I don’t shave my armpits when I don’t feel like it. I don’t know. I don’t feel like it right now. I shave my legs most of the time but I just don’t really care.”

She went on share that, for her shaving her pits is an ordeal that only leads to more problems. “Also I don’t see why I should need to. Plus I get so freaking itchy and get eczema under my armpits when I do shave and then waxing is expensive. And doing it myself, I mean I used to wax ‘em myself but it is just a hassle. Bottom line I just don’t care.” We love this girl even more now!

“You know what, being half Mexican, I have a lot of body hair and it was always something I was really insecure about,” she added. “It is kind of liberating now at this point to be like you know what? If somebody doesn’t like me because of my pit hair, f**k ’em! It’s just the way I was made. I can’t help it.”

Fans will remember that, after Arie Luyendyk Jr. shocked fans by dumping Becca Kufrin to be with Lauren Burnham, Bekah didn’t hesitate to share her dismal opinion on their relationship’s future. “I just think that even if they were to stay together for the rest of their lives, I think he would certainly cheat on her — without a doubt,” she told Access Hollywood in March, seemingly referencing allegations of cheating from some of Arie’s exes. “I can’t speak for Lauren, but I don’t think that Arie is capable of having a monogamous, serious relationship.” That’s honest!