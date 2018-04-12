8 Stars Caught Wearing Socks With Heels: Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift & More

Did you hear? Wearing socks with heels is officially the hot thing to do right now. Check out these seven celebrity beauties who love to rock the sock and heel look!

Yep, you read that right! Socks and heels are officially a thing, so now it’s totally okay to leave your house with your fuzzy socks on while wearing your favorite shoes (to be honest, we’ve been doing this for years already). These ladies make it looks super cute too! Taylor Swift loves to leave her house with cute skirts and thigh-high socks with heeled pumps! She makes it look super chic, and we’re obsessed! She’s also paired socks with cute black sandals, tan shorts, and a button up white top. She makes it look professional!

Model Kendall Jenner has even walked the runway wearing socks and heels! She strutted down the Marc Jacobs spring/summer 2017 show wearing thigh high socks and some killer platform velvet purple heels! Her hair was also put in colorful dreads, and she wore a silver trench coat to pull the whole outfit together. Selena Gomez makes tights with heels look super cute! While out and about she was spotted wearing an adorable sleeveless pea coat with dark tights and chunky heels. We honestly love everything about Selena’s style, it’s incredible!

Rihanna, took things super casual with socks and slides — we love her style! This is a look that we all relate to and Rihanna makes it look fabulous. She paired her black slides with white ankle socks, boyfriend style ripped jeans, and a cropped turtleneck. We kind of want to rock this look to work tomorrow to be honest. There sure have been some questionable trends as of late but this one we are definitely here for. If celebs can rock this look flawlessly than so can you!

