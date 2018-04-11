Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 3, Proves She’s Got Moves As Good As Her Dad’s In Cute Video: Watch

Royalty Brown is TOTALLY her dad, Chris Brown’s, mini-me — and she’s got the dance skills to prove it! In a new video, the youngster gets down and it’s pretty impressive!

Royalty Brown, 3, has got the rhythm! Showing off her dance moves in a new Instagram clip, the toddler looked way too cute busting it out to one of her dad, Chris Brown‘s, 28, songs. The best part though is that she actually has talent — and it seems she could be aiming to follow in her superstar father’s footsteps. In the video, Royalty can be seen dancing at home to “Party” by Chris, featuring Gucci Mane and Usher. And while the kid is still finding her footing — don’t forget, she’s only three — the potential is TOTALLY there! Click here to see adorable pics of Chris with Royalty.

Dressed in a yellow and black tutu, complete with a stylish choker and pretty pink ballet slippers, RoRo works it out in front of a huge mirror. And her moves are pretty fresh for a toddler! Not only does Royalty whip her ponytail back and forth, she also blows kisses and pumps her arms to the beat — just like Chris does in his music videos! At one point she even starts spinning — all while staying energetic and smiley. Clearly the cutie has a passion for performing!

“How long before @chrisbrownofficial and Royalty began posting dance routines?!? #imhereforit,” one fan commented on the sweet video. Another gushed, “She’s her daddy baby 😘.” This isn’t the first time Royalty has shared her love of dancing on social media. Just earlier this year, Chris shared an adorable video of his little girl doing her own version of breakdancing to his song “Tempo.”

The proud dad captioned the vid, “She GOT IT.” How cute is that? Royalty was also recorded dancing on Christmas in front of the same large mirror. She just cannot get enough and it’s super precious!