Happy Birthday, Alessandra Ambrosio — Her Sexiest Pics Of All-Time

Happy birthday, Alessandra Ambrosio! The sexy Victoria’s Secret model has turned 37 today, April 11, and to celebrate, we’re look at all her sexiest pics!

Is it a coincidence that it’s Women Crush Wednesday and also Alessandra Ambrosio‘s birthday!? The incredibly sexy Alessandra is celebrating her 37th birthday today and we can hardly believe it — she looks amazing and we need to know her workout routine stat! If it’s one thing Alessandra loves, it’s posing on the beach in tiny bikinis! The model is constantly posing sexy pics of her sunbathing on a beach — that’s the life we want to live! We wonder if that’s how she’ll be celebrating her birthday!? Sounds like a solid plan to us!

Alessandra is constantly gracing the covers of magazines, too. Our fav look is from when she posed for Maxim in 2015. She was completely nude! She posed lifting up her sunglasses while “reading” the newspaper…which was very strategically placed over her breasts. Alessandra also joined her fellow Victoria’s Secret models for the 2017 holiday ad! The models transformed into the sexiest cowgirls we’ve ever seen — you’ve got to check out the commercial!

We’re obviously obsessed with every look Alessandra has wore on the runway, she is the ultimate angel for sure! However, we’re sad to say that Alessandra announced that the 2017 Victoria’s Secret show was her last. Definitely an end of an era! She’s been walking in Victoria’s Secret shows for a whopping 17 years! Alessandra says she can’t wait to spend more time with her two children Anja, 9, and Noah, 5 — so precious! It’s not the end of Alessandra’s career, though. She currently has her own fashion line of accessories called Ale by Alessandra, and she’s even working on her acting career — so cool! Maybe we’ll see her in theaters soon!

