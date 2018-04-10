Janelle Monae Dances In Vagina Pants In The Empowering Visual For ‘PYNK’ & We Are Here For It

Janelle Monáe has dropped a new song and video for ‘PYNK,’ and we hope you’re ready to celebrate ‘p*ssy power,’ because this epic visual does just that. Oh, and Tessa Thompson is there!

Janelle Monáe, 32, just broke the Internet with “PYNK,” a catchy new track that features Grimes. But more importantly, there’s a video to go with it, and it’s going to blow your mind. “PYNK is a brash celebration of creation. self love. sexuality. and p*ssy power!” reads the video description. “PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere… PYNK is where the future is born….” Amen. Watch above!

Fans and celebs alike are living for the song and visual, which also stars actress Tessa Thompson. “I CANT BELIEVE JANELLE MONÁE INVENTED THE COLOUR PYNK,” one fan tweeted. “THIS IS EVERYTHING,” Tegan and Sara wrote. Uh, same.

The song will appear on Janelle’s highly-anticipated third solo album DIRTY COMPUTER, which is due April 27. In the meantime, we’ll be watching this on repeat.

Check out some of the lyrics to “PYNK:”