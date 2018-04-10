Christie Brinkley, 64, Looks Half Her Age On Red Carpet — Get Her Skincare Secrets

We’ll have what she is having! Christie Brinkley looked gorgeous and glowing on a carpet in NYC. See her anti-aging trick below!

Christie Brinkley, 64, looked gorgeous in all black at the premiere of the new National Geographic show America Inside Out with Katie Couric in New York City on April 9. Her skin looked poreless and ageless — amazing! She is actually open about one trick she uses to stay young. She is the spokesperson for Xeomin, which is a neurotoxin similar to Botox, and is used to treat the lines in between your eyebrows — the “11 forehead lines” you may call them. Christie told us, “When it comes to my body, I don’t compromise. I choose Xeomin because it is highly purified, FDA approved, and clinically proven to temporarily smooth frown lines. I just love it!”

She also has her own skincare AND makeup lines! Christie Brinkley Authentic Beauty contains eyeshadow palettes, lipstick, foundation, highlighter and more! Her Authentic Skincare line has day cream, night cream, exfoliating polish, serums, oils, primer, and an under eye treatment. Dr. David Cangello, a board certified plastic surgeon who hasn’t treated Christie, says makeup can make a woman look longer, and adds, “There truly is such thing as being ‘genetically blessed,’ so to speak. Meaning that our genes are such that we don’t show the same signs of aging as others, at least not as fast or to the same extent.”

Dr. Cangello told us how to look young like Christie: “She doesn’t appear to have thinning of the skin, loss of skin tone, or skin excess. She also appears to have very clear skin, free of dark (sun) spots, and wrinkles. The combination of all of these things is what leads to an aged appearance. While I can’t speak to whether she has had anything done, the typical treatments for people who do have these issues is laser resurfacing, and Botox for fine lines. You can use IPL — Intense Pulsed Light laser treatments if you have sun spots.”