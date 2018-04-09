Kate Gosselin Starring In New Dating Series ‘Kate Plus Date’: She’s Ready To Find A Man

Kate Gosselin is returning to TV & hitting up the dating scene at the same time! Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Kate Plus Date’!

Kate Gosselin, 43, is getting her own show, Kate Plus Date, and as you can guess, it’s all about her finding love while the cameras are rolling. “I’m nervous; I’m excited; and I’m forcing myself to do this,” Kate told People. With twins Mady and Cara heading off to college in the fall of 2019, Kate will be home taking care of sextuplets Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah while Collin is enrolled in a program away from home. And Kate is planning on finding herself a special someone during that time. “As we’re talking about Mady and Cara going off to college, which is becoming more and more of a reality, it’s gonna happen, it almost became like a worry for them, too, like ‘Mommy, you’re gonna be all alone soon,'” Kate added. “But it was very apparent now that they’re older and talking about dating and how they’re all gonna get married someday … they want someone for me. They want me to have somebody in my life.”

After a certain point, Kate admitted, she “started picturing myself sitting in a rocking chair, knitting, and words like ‘old maid’ and ‘spinster’ started to come to mind, and I realized that no, I don’t want that to be my fate.” When it comes down to it, Kate got so caught up in her life she didn’t have time to date. “I stopped focusing on myself,” she added. “I used to be a runner, and all of these things sort of fell by the wayside, and I sort of forgot about the dating thing. It’s never really fit into my life.”

“If I’m going to date someone, I can’t just go out on a date,” Kate said before admitting she won’t be going on any online dates. “It’s creepy to me to think of just going out somewhere with some stranger, and so I actually feel like doing it like this is the best and safest way for me to go on a date. A camera crew will be there! I’ll be safe! And the person will have been vetted by a matchmaker.”

So, what kind of man is Kate on the lookout for? “I do want someone with a set career, who is confident,” Kate revealed. “A grown-up with their own life, their own agenda, who knows who they are. If someone travels for work, that would be great, because I’m used to being on my own and being self-sufficient.” Although she’s looking for love, Kate admits that her future new beau “won’t be my kids’ dad,” but “would love my kids to have a mutual friendship and respect with this guy and for him to be someone they can ask for advice. It would be great for my kids to have someone they can feel like is a real friend.” You can catch Kate Plus Date this fall on TLC!