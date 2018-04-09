Catherine Zeta-Jones Brings Stunning Mini-Me Daughter Carys, 14, To Party In NYC

Carys Douglas is the latest Hollywood daughter to break into the spotlight. Catherine Zeta Jones proudly flaunted her gorgeous daughter at a party in NYC this weekend!



Watch out for Carys Douglas! She might only be 14 years old, but she’s already making a splash on the social scene with a little help from her mom, Catherine Zeta Jones, 48. The mother-daughter duo stepped out on Sunday, April 7 to celebrate Alta Moda at the New York Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. Carys looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder top with short black dress pants. Her skin looked flawless with a nude highlighter, while her eyes really popped with a touch of black eyeliner and mascara. Meanwhile her mom, Catherine, rocked a sexy black lace dress with a low-cut front. The two Douglas women also wore matching strappy heels!

Carys is just the latest in a series of lookalike celebrity daughters who are stealing the spotlight. Recently, Reese Witherspoon‘s daughter, Ava, 18, has been making headlines as she hits up red carpet after red carpet with her mom. There is also up-and-coming model, Kaia Gerber, 16, who is the lookalike daughter of the iconic Cindy Crawford, 52. Kaia is slowly but surely taking over the fashion scene as she’s recently strutted down catwalks for Chanel, Moschino and Anna Sui. We also have to mention Paris Jackson, 20, the daughter of late Michael Jackson, who recently attended the Daily Front Row Awards to present designer Jeremy Scott with an award.

We’re excited to see how Carys handles her newfound fame! Will she be the next model to takeover the catwalk during fashion week? Hmm!