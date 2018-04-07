Usain Bolt Grinds Up On Sexy Model In Club Video — Is He Still With His Girlfriend Kasi Bennett?

OMG! Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt was recently seen getting down and dirty while dancing with an incredibly hot ‘Wild ‘N Out’ model in the Caribbean. See him having the time of his life here!

Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt, 31, looked like he was having quite a fun time with Wild ‘N Out model Zahra Elise when she posted a recent cozy video of the two of them dancing and practically grinding up on each other! The gorgeous gal has a whopping one million Instagram followers and her shocking video with Usain took place in the Caribbean. “Missed you too,” she captioned the vid along with a heart emoji. The minute the new clip emerged, we couldn’t help but wonder if Usain is still with his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett. Zahra told TMZ that she’s just friends with Usain but they were certainly very close. SEE THE VIDEO HERE!

Despite the wild video, this isn’t the first time Usain was seen dancing with a lady when he was supposedly in a relationship! Back in 2016, he was dating Kasi yet he was seen twerking next to six beautiful ladies at a club in London. That same year, the couple also had a rocky time when Usain made headlines for hooking up with a 20-year-old Rio resident named Jady Duarte after they met at a party.

Although they’ve definitely had some issues, Usain and Kasi have remained together up until now so we’re hoping his most recent dance party is more innocent than it seems. With all they’ve been through already, they most likely have a strong foundation when it comes to love but it’s clear to see that Usain sure does love having a good time with the ladies!