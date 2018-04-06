Solange Poses Topless After Her Dad Said He ‘Laughed’ Over Her Elevator Fight With JAY-Z

Solange goes topless on Instagram after her father admits he ‘couldn’t stop laughing’ after her now infamous elevator fight with JAY-Z at the 2014 Met Gala! See the sultry photo!

Solange, 31, went topless for the world to see on April 5! The singer posed with her bare breasts covered by her blonde locks for New York City-based photographer, Renell Medrano. Medrano, who is known for working with A-list stars like Kylie Jenner, 20, captured Solange in a bedroom with just a pair of high-waist black pants. Solange, who sported a serious pokerface in the sexy snap, has worked with Medrano many times in the past. Check out the photo below!

The singer’s racy photo came after her father, Mathew Knowles, 66, finally addressed that now infamous elevator fight she had with JAY-Z, 48, at the 2014 Met Gala. “I laughed so hard because if you know Solange, that’s Solange,” Mathew said last week on The Wendy Williams show. “You just never know what you’re gonna get – a firecracker. I don’t know where she gets that from!” he said. “Then Beyoncé would be in the corner, quiet, just kinda, like ‘When y’all finish, let me know.’ So I laughed.”

After security camera footage — which showed Solange striking and kicking her brother-in-law in an elevator with Beyonce, 36, present — went viral, Beyonce was forced to speak out about the mysterious scuffle. The Knowles family later released the following statement: “At the end of the day families have problems and we’re no different,” the family told the Associated Press. “We love each other and above all we are family. We’ve put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same.” Bey then addressed the situaiton on her “Flawless” remix. “Of course sometimes sh-t go down / when it’s a billion dollars on an elevator,” Bey sang on the track, directly referencing the incident. However, to this day, the exact story behind the elevator rift is still unknown.

Jay-Z stayed silent about the incident for years after the statement was released. He first referenced the fight in “Kill Jay-Z,” off his 4:44 album. “You egged Solange on / Knowin’ all along, all you had to say you was wrong / You almost went Eric Benét,” he rapped. “Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don’t even know what else to say / N—a, never go Eric Benét.”

The rapper also referenced the scuffle in August 2017 during an interview. “We had one disagreement ever. Before and after, we’ve been cool,”JAY said during a podcast interview with podcast interview with Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller. “She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period.”

Solange has never looked better, and more importantly healthier. Her topless post came just a few months after she was forced to cancel her New Year’s show with Afro Punk in South Africa due to a health scare. Solange revealed in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post on December 27, 2017, that she had been quietly battling an autonomic disorder throughout 2017, and her doctors did clear her to fly let alone perform at the time. Solange was heartbroken upon finding out she would not be able to join her fans to ring in the New Year, and promised she would return when she is in better health. In a heartfelt apology, she told her fans that self care was her priority as doctors were trying to identify and treat the “complicated diagnosis.”