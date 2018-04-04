‘Famous In Love’ Season 2: Did Paige Choose Rainer Or Jake?

The answer to your biggest ‘Famous In Love’ question has been revealed: who did Paige choose? Well, fans found out in the opening moments of the season 2 premiere!

Sorry, Team Ranier fans, because Paige (Bella Thorne) chose Jake (Charlie DePew)! In the first moments of the season 2 premiere, Paige is filming Jake’s movie, Stealing Georgia, with Cassie and their co-star. Paige and Jake’s relationship is confirmed when they share a sweet kiss on the beach after Jake calls cut. Jake wonders why she’s being so public with her feelings since she initially wanted their relationship to remain a secret. “We’re in a good place, so I’m not worried about that anymore,” she says. Jake follows up with, “Nothing’s going to screw us up, Paige. We’re solid.” (But this is Famous In Love, Jake. Did he just jinx their relationship?)

Paige snaps a cute selfie with Jake and posts it on Instagram. She immediately starts trending worldwide, but not in the best way. The hashtag #PaigeSucks is going around because she didn’t pick Rainer! Well, that’s certainly not what Paige was expecting. You just have to take the hate, girl!

So what’s Ranier (Carter Jenkins) been up to? Well, he’s in REHAB! On the flip side, he’s flirting up a storm with Danielle Campbell’s character, who is a fellow patient at the rehab center. Paige may have broken his heart, but Ranier’s not going to stay down for the count for long. He’s Ranier Devon, after all! Famous In Love season 2 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.