Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split After 9-Year Marriage: What Went Wrong

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum have shockingly called it quits after nearly 9 years of marriage, and a new report claims that the breakup happened because of the ‘pressure of work’!

Channing Tatum, 37, and Jenna Dewan Tatum, 37, confirmed they are “lovingly” choosing to separate in a bombshell statement on April 2! Their breakup is at least partially “due to spending more time apart because of the pressure of work,” as a source claims to Page Six.

“Channing has been working non-stop, with four movies announced for 2018 alone,” the insider explains. “It is hard on a marriage to be apart so much, especially when you have a young child.” (Channing and Jenna’s daughter Everly will turn 5 in May.) “Plus, Jenna is in pre-production for the movie Berlin I Love You,” the source points out.

Still, the couple has tried to be a strong unit for Everly. “Both Channing and Jenna are devoted to their daughter and have worked hard to spend as much happy family time together,” the friend insists, “Despite the problems in their relationship that the distance has seemed to magnify.”

The pair first met while filming their 2006 movie Step Up, started dating a little while later, and got married in 2009. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” they told fans in their breakup statement. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

