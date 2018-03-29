Fabolous & Emily B’s Relationship: Why She’s Been His ‘Ride Or Die’ Despite Feeling ‘Neglected’

Despite domestic abuse allegations against him, Fabolous will always be Emily B’s ‘ride or die.’ We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’ll always love him despite feeling taken for granted.

Rapper Fabolous, 40 found himself in trouble on March 28, when girlfriend and baby mama Emily B reportedly called the Englewood, NJ police and told them that he allegedly “had hit her,” according to TMZ. He turned himself in and was cited for the incident, which is serious stuff. Even though there’s drama going down now, a source close to the Emily tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that their 16-year relationship has simply had a lot of highs and lows.”Emily has been with Fabolous a long time and things have always been passionate between the two. They have broken up and gotten back together a bunch of times, which is hard on a relationship,” the insider tells us.

“While they have a lot of love for each other, Emily sometimes feels neglected and taken for granted too. She has always wanted him to do the right thing and get married. Sometimes things get a little hectic or rocky between the two of them, but she has always been his ride or die woman and she still hates that he won’t put a ring on it,” our source adds.

Fabolous and Emily — real name Emily Bustamante –have been dating since 2002. They have two sons together — Johan Jackson, 10, and Jonas Jackson, 2, and she’s the star of Love and Hip Hop. No wonder she’s been wanting to get married, they’ve been together long enough. Just look at this pic of the couple and their kids at a New York Knicks game last month! What a cute family.