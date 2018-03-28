Stella Maxwell & Kristen Stewart: Why Jealousy Over Bella Hadid Is Reportedly Tearing Them Apart

Reports of Stella Maxwell making out with Bella Hadid in 2015 are reportedly causing a rift between her and her girlfriend Kristen Stewart. Will they break up? Get the details!

Are Stella Maxwell, 27, and Kristen Stewart, 27, headed for a split? A new report claims they’re on the edge of breaking up after recent reports surfaced that Stella was caught making out with Bella Hadid at a party in 2015, a year before she started dating Kristen. “Stella and Kristen were already having problems and are now at a breaking point after Kristen reached out to Bella and warned her to back off from her girlfriend,” a source told Life&Style. Apparently the jealousy has gotten so bad that “Stella’s ready to move out of Kristen’s LA home,” and “She wants them to take a break.” Yikes!

ICYMI, the two models locked lips at a party for LOVE magazine in Sept. 2015 at a London club, according to a March 11 report from The Sun. “Bella and Stella were at a table in the corner but only had eyes for each other,” a source told the media outlet. “They were kissing passionately and looked to be really into it and having a lot of fun.” The insider added that it happened before Bella’s career became what it is today. “Bella wasn’t the star that she is now. She’s likely to be far more discreet now,” the source said.

While it’s unclear why these reports are surfacing over two years after the incident supposedly took place, Life&Style‘s insider claims that it was news to the Twilight star who felt upset that her girlfriend didn’t disclose her past encounter with Bella to her. It’s hard hearing that the pair might be on the verge of ending their relationship, especially since they’ve seemed so close recently. In early February, they stepped out together for a casual date wearing strikingly similar outfits. There were also rumors in Sept. 2017 that the couple were discussing a possible engagement. A lot can happen in seven months though!

HollywoodLife reached out to Kristen’s rep for comment.