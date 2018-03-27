Did Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Just Confirm Their Split?: They Walk Same Red Carpet Separately

As the breakup rumors continue to swirl, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton have remained silent. But, actions speak louder than words, and fans think they confirmed a split on March 25!

What’s going on with Natalia Dyer, 21, and Charlie Heaton, 24? The Stranger Things co-stars have been surrounded by breakup rumors since early March 14, after a report claimed Heaton broke things off with Dryer. However, the pair never addressed the report. Now, fans believe Dyer and Heaton may have silently confirmed a split by walking the same red carpet at PaleyFest in LA, separately. The young stars both attended an event in Hollywood on March 25, where they were photographed separately on the red carpet, something they don’t typically do. Check out the photos below!

Just on day after a report claimed Dyer and Heaton were over, they made a PDA-filled public appearance, putting the rumors to bed. The two stopped by Poppy in LA for Dior’s Addict Lacquer Plump event, where they were all smiles as Heaton gazed at Dyer who cuddled up to him in photos. While the on and off-screen lovers continue to keep us guessing, it seems as though they are still going strong. They appeared to be just fine at the Stranger Things panel at PaleyFest on the same day they hit the red carpet separately.

Dyer gushed over working with her boyfriend while she discussed the Netflix hit show. “He’s great. It’s a lot of fun, we goof off a lot,” Dyer told Us Weekly before the show’s PaleyFest panel on March 25. “The whole cast does. We’re all very close so we always have a great time on and off [set]. Sometimes it’s even hard to stop laughing, stop goofing off. It’s been really lovely!”

Dyer and Heaton first made their relationship red carpet official in December 2017, when they posed for photos together at the 2017 British Fashion Awards in London. Dyer stood by Heaton’s side after he was allegedly caught with cocaine at LAX airport back in October 2017. They were first romantically linked in January 2017 after they partied together after the Golden Globes, and then arrived at LAX Airport together to catch a flight out of town.