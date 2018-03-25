News
Tori Spelling Gets Trolled By Jeff Lewis: Our Kids Will Only Date If They Inherit Candy’s Money
Move over Patti Stanger, there’s a new matchmaker in town! Tori Spelling recently tried playing cupid, attempting to match-up her son with fellow realty star, Jeff Lewis’ daughter—but it didn’t go quite to plan!
Jeff Lewis is best known for his house-flipping skills and design savvy, but turns out that the 48-year-old is also pretty adept at throwing some serious shade! The Flipping Out host, and his longtime partner/manager, Gage Edward, are fathers to an adorable little girl called Monroe, who was born via surrogate back in October 2016. Just like any other proud parents, the couple totally loves to post photos of their super cutie on social media. Especially Jeff, who regularly shares pics of Monroe with his 741,000 Instagram followers. Now, it turns out that one of those 741,000 followers is Tori Spelling and the 44-year-old mom-of-five has some pretty serious designs of her own when it comes to the future of Jeff’s 17-month-old daughter—and, they include Tori’s 12-month old son, Beau!
“OMG she’s soooooo beautiful. Beau is 12 months. Should we arrange something now? Miss you,” Tori commented on Jeff’s most recent photo of Monroe. “It depends. Will he inherit any of Candy’s money?” The King of Shade shot back. Oh snap! In addition to be being gloriously shady, it’s also actually a good question! See more photos of Tori, her husband Dean McDermott, and their family through the years right here!
As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Tori has had a notoriously rocky relationship with her 72-year-old mom over the years, which worsened even further following the 2006 death of Tori’s producer-dad Aaron Spelling. In fact, things are so rocky between Tori and her mom these days, Candy reportedly refuses to financially bail her struggling daughter out of debt, despite sitting on an estimated $600 million fortune! Let’s hope things improve between these two — and that playdate actually happens!