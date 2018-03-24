Halle Berry, 51, Goes Topless & Proves She’s Better At Yoga Than You’ll Ever Be In Insane Snap

Can Halle Berry be our yoga instructor? The actress showed off her skills and killer bod on Instagram along with a message about the benefits of meditation. We’re impressed! See her strong yoga pose!

Halle Berry, 51, is constantly proving that she is #FitnessGoals. On March 24, she shared a photo of herself doing a head stand yoga pose while wearing nothing but a black bikini bottom, putting her toned back on full display. She paired the impressive position with an enlightening message about the benefits of meditation. “I’m proud to share my new #yoga pose. Thanks to all of you, I got super inspired and challenged myself to a head stand! I continue to challenge each of you to try new poses as well and share them with me by tagging #FitnessFridayHB,” she started the message, encouraging fans to join her on her fitness journey.

“Today, let’s talk not just about yoga poses, but also about the meditative aspects of yoga. Many argue that some of the happiest people are those who spend time each day meditating. I can tell you that I’ve felt happier and more like my best self since I started,” she explained. “I’ve learned that meditation helps to balance your left brain and right brain, and as a result I feel more creative, I can absorb information faster and I experience better emotional health. #Meditation also helps me stay in touch with my “little me”, that little girl who keeps me curious and open to the newness of each day and every new experience that comes my way.” She finished her caption by asking her followers to “find 20 minutes” to pray or meditate.

Halle’s basically our new yoga instructor. When is she going to start teaching master classes? We’re ready!