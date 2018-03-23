Felicity Huffman Kills Potential ‘Desperate Housewives’ Revival Rumor: ‘It’s Not Me That Is Interested’

Teri Hatcher may have spoken too soon when she said all of the women from ‘Desperate Housewives’ would do a revival if asked, as Felicity Huffman told us differently.

If you’re holding your breath for a Desperate Housewives revival, you may wanna stop, as Felicity Huffman, 55, talked to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY and shot down any hope for a return of ABC series. The topic of conversation came up after Teri Hatcher, 53, admitted, just a few weeks ago, that she’d be “the first person” to sign up for a revival of the show. She also said, “the women would probably all do it,” according to an interview she had with ITV’s Loose Women in early March. Sadly, this doesn’t seem to be the case as Felicity told us, verbatim, “I would consider that a great work of fiction… It’s not me that is interested enough.”

So not only did Felicity kill a potential revival of Desperate Housewives in one fell swoop, but she also seems to be throwing a bit of shade at Teri. “It’s not me that is interested enough,” is what she said, as though she was referencing Teri’s eagerness for the show to come back. But, of course, Felicity didn’t name Teri, so that’s just a hunch of ours, not a fact. We’ve always loved Desperate Housewives, which aired on ABC for eight seasons between 2004 and 2012, so to have the show return to our TV screens would be a dream come true. Especially considering Eva Longoria, 43, also expressed a strong interest in stepping into Gabrielle Solis’ shoes again.

In December 2017, Eva told Us Weekly that she wants a revival of the series and she “misses [the show] every single day.” Same, girl… same. “I miss being Gaby. I miss being on that set. I miss everything about it,” she added before saying why it probably won’t ever happen. Not only is Felicity not interested, but neither is series creator Marc Cherry. “Our creator [Marc Cherry] has said many times he wouldn’t bring it back,” she explained. She also alluded as to why Felicity may not be interested. “We’re all so busy. Felicity is always off doing some Emmy award-winning show. I’m busy withy projects. I don’t know if it will ever happen, but I’m all for the idea!”