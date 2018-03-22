Offset’s Alleged Baby Mama Celina Powell On Her Way To Give Birth — Should Cardi B Be Nervous?

Somewhere, Cardi B is probably chirping like crazy because Offset’s alleged baby mama just revealed she’s about to give birth. And a court ordered DNA test will follow!

The world is about to find out whether or not Offset, 26, impregnated Celina Powell, as she just revealed on Twitter that she’s on her way to the hospital to give birth. And as we previously learned, EXCLUSIVELY, a court ordered DNA test will follow. That’s when we’ll finally know if Offset is, in fact, baby Karma‘s father — something Celina has sworn by ever since she told the world she’s expecting. If we were Cardi B, 25, we’d be shaking in our boots right about now! Don’t you agree?

While Cardi B has already come to terms with the fact that Offset cheated on her — something she recently admitted during an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine — we’re not quite sure she’d be okay with Offset having a baby with another woman. That could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. But if Cardi B is also pregnant, which many reports have suggested over the past few weeks, then she may feel obligated to stay with Offset. But either way, she won’t stay with him or leave him based on what fans are telling her to do. As she told Cosmopolitan magazine, “I want to work out my sh*t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life…. I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision.”

On my way to the hospital 💕💕 baby Karma should be here sooner than expected ☺️👶🏽 — Celina Powell (@xocelina187) March 22, 2018

In January, Celina told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she asked a judge to serve Offset with papers, forcing him to take a DNA test, following the baby’s birth. And unfortunately for him, once he’s served, he’ll have to take the test. Family Attorney David Pisarra previously told us, “Any adult over 18 and not party to the case can serve the potential father, who must be formally served with the court order, Celina can’t just drop the paperwork off in his mailbox. Once Offset is served with the DNA test order, he will be responsible to file a response and take a DNA test to determine paternity and see what happens.”

It looks like he’ll be taking that DNA test in the next few days, as baby Karma’s about to make her debut into the world!