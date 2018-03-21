Rich The Kid’s Wife Files For Divorce After She Accuses Him Of Cheating With Blac Chyna

Rapper Rich The Kid’s wife has reportedly filed for divorce after accusing him of cheating on her with Blac Chyna and other women. We’ve got the details.

Is Blac Chyna‘s 18-year-old boy toy just a smokescreen for dating a married man instead? That’s what rapper Rich The Kid‘s wife has claimed and now she’s filed for divorce from the 25-year-old. Antonette Willis filed a divorce petition from Rich — real name Dimitri Roger — on March 21 according to TMZ, just two days after she allegedly went on an online tirade about all of the other women she claims he’s been keeping on the side. She named Chyna, 29, India Love, 22, and model Miracle Watts among the ladies that her husband has been involved with. The couple has two small children and Antonette is asking for full physical custody and joint legal custody of the one and two-year-old, per TMZ. She’s also asking for spousal support.

Antonette — who goes by Elle on IG — reportedly got ahold of Rich’s Instagram account on March 19 and posted a litany of accusations against him. She shared alleged text conversations between Rich and Watts where he asked hers what size Louis Vuitton shoes she wanted. He also chatted up Love and when she asked him if he was still married, he said that he wasn’t.

She captioned the text screen grabs, “Married but been f***ing @miraclewats00 talking to @toribrixx and @indialove doesn’t care that he’s married. She’s down as long as you keep it real from the start.” Her Instagram rant continued and pointed the finger at Chyna for allegedly sleeping with her man and using 18-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay as a public distraction. “@blacchyna been getting f***ed by rich too @ybnalmightyjay was just the cover up all y’all bitches can s**k a d**k and die,” she added. She outed herself by saying,”This is his wife @ttladyluscious we live together and have two kids you buying flights for @briamyles @miraclewatts)) lol real.” The post as since been deleted, but sites such as The Shade Room screen grabbed it before it went down. Needless to say, it’s completely absent from Rich’s Instagram now, which is filled with promotion for his new LP.

There seemed to be trouble brewing between the couple when on March 1 he tweeted out the simple message “Do what you want & don’t give a f**k how anyone feels about it,” and she posted his message to her own account with the reply “I needed to hear that.” Rich is on the verge of breaking big as his debut album The World is Yours is about to drop on March 30 and the buzz around it has been huge. Rich claims he’s got collabs with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown and more industry heavyweights on the album.

If he wants to roll with a single player rap lifestyle, he’s now free to do it since Antonette is divorcing him.