Fred Savage Accused Of ‘Violently’ Striking And Verbally Harassing ‘The Grinder’ Crew Member

Fred Savage has once again come under fire. A former crew member of ‘The Grinder’ is suing Fred, claiming he humiliated and ‘violently’ hit her!

Fred Savage, 41, has been thrust back into the center of another workplace scandal. The former Wonder Years star has been accused of attacking and harassing a female crew member on the set of his ex-TV show, The Grinder, according to TMZ. Back in 2015, Fred allegedly “created a hostile work environment” for the crew member, who worked in wardrobe, which reportedly included him verbally dressing her down in front of people. If this alleged public humiliation wasn’t enough, this woman claims Fred struck her.

During an alleged incident when she was brushing dandruff off his clothing (as he was wearing it, per TMZ) Fred “got pissed” and allegedly “violently struck” the woman three times in the arm. The female crew member claims that Fred had a reputation for losing his cool, and this would be the straw that broke the camel’s back. This currently unnamed woman is suing Fred and Twentieth Century FOX for harassment, assault, battery and discrimination. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Fred’s rep for comment on this report.

Update: FOX reportedly investigated the claim and interviewed “ever possible witness,” a source connected to Fred told TMZ. The source claims that FOX “couldn’t find a single witness to verify the woman’s claim,” and calls the allegation, “Absolutely 100% false.”

This lawsuit comes after Fred’s former Wonder Years co-star Alley Mills, 66, claimed the beloved series was cancelled after Fred and Jason Hervey, 45, were sued by a costume designer over sexual harassment. Monique Long claimed then then 16-year-old Fred and 20-year-old Jason “verbally and physically harassed her.” The lawsuit was ultimately dropped after an undisclosed, out-of-court settlement was reached. “I just thought this was a joke. You know, they bought her off, which really made me mad. That was incorrigible that the network did that; they should never have paid her off,” Alley said.

“[The network] wanted to avoid a scandal or something, but it made them look guilty. You know, you don’t pay someone off when there was no crime, you just fire the girl,” Alley added when speaking with Yahoo in January 2018. Fred, both at the time of the lawsuit and after it was dropped in 1996, denied all wrongdoing, claiming he was “exonerated” of all the accusations.