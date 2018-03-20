Remembering Chester Bennington: 24 Photos Celebrating The Rocker’s Life On His Birthday

In honor of beloved Chester Bennington’s birthday, we’re celebrating his life in photos. Take a look back at some of the biggest moments in the rockstar’s life.

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington would have been celebrating his 42nd birthday today, March 20. In memoriam, we’re taking a look back at his life in photos on this special day. The devastating news that Chester had committed suicide at a private residence broke on July 20, 2017. Chester’s body was found hanging in Palos Verde Estates in Los Angeles at 9am, and he tragically left behind his wife Talinda Bentley, and six children. Chester influenced a ton of teens with popular songs like “Numb” and “In The End”, and fans are still mourning this tragic loss so many months later.

Chester became Linkin Park’s lead vocalist in 2000 upon releasing their album Hybrid Theory. During his time with Linkin Park, the band collabed with rapper Jay-Z, 48, to produce “Numb/Encore”, a 90’s classic everyone knows the words to! Chester had a difficult childhood, which was definitely reflected in his music. He was sexually assaulted and bullied, and spent years being afraid to speak up. Instead, he turned to music to release his emotions. The mental illnesses Chester suffered from, along with past drug/alcohol abuse, is what eventually lead to his upsetting death.

Chester was married twice and had six wonderful children. One child was from a past relationship with ex Elka Brand, while his second child was from ex-wife Samantha Olit, whom he married in 1996. In 2005, the couple split, and Chester married his second wife Talinda Bently in 2006, and they had three children together. Chester and Talinda adopted another boy together and had a very happy family life. Talinda posted a statement after her husband’s death, which said, “One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy.” Our hearts are with Chester’s whole family, and he’ll never be forgotten.

