Melissa Stetten: 5 Facts On Model Accusing Donald Trump Jr. Of Sending Her Racy Tweets

We’ve got five things to know about model Melissa Stetten, who has accused Donald Trump Jr. of sending her flirty DM’s while he was still married to estranged wife Vanessa.

Uh oh! Donald Trump Jr.‘s divorce from wife of 12 years Vanessa, 40, took an unexpected turn on March 16 when model Melissa Stetten, 29, revealed alleged DM’s showing off a flirty exchange coming from the president’s son. She tweeted out, “Surprised his marriage didn’t work out since he was sending me DM’s a month after his wife gave birth. (I tweeted a joke about pulling a muscle changing a tampon and he replied asking if I smelled bacon? Cool joke),” and shared stills of his bizarre response. The timing of their alleged exchange happened in 2011, shortly after Vanessa gave birth to the now former couple’s third child Tristan. We’ve got five things to know about Melissa:

1.. Melissa says that Don Jr. pursued her out of the blue and she did not approach him.

“He just started following me so I followed back. He would favorite my tweets and occasionally reply,” she told PEOPLE magazine. “I always thought of the Trumps as idiots so it was entertaining to see his failed attempts at hitting on me.” Oh yeah, Melissa also thinks the Trumps are idiots, both father Donald, 71, and his namesake son who allegedly pursued her.

2. Melissa is a business owner who would love to see more women in politics.

She runs a company that makes cute lapel pins called PattiLapel.com. She celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8 by giving a 20% off of all sales of Patti Lapel products and donating the money to @sheshouldrun: an organization dedicated to recruiting and training women to run for public office.

3. Melissa is an experienced model.

Melissa has appeared in the pages of InStyle and Cosmopolitan magazines and also worked on campaigns for designers Marc Jacobs and Valentino. She fronted a L’Oreal beauty campaign and has plenty of runway experience.

4. Melissa plays in an amateur women’s basketball league.

She plays for the Pistol Shrimps, described on Instagram as the “Official Los Angeles Girls Basketball Team.” The team plays at various gyms and parks across LA against other women’s squads like the Shecago Bulls, the Miss Demeanors and Space Glam.

5. Melissa loves to travel.

Whether it’s roughing it on a California camping trip or visiting a five-star luxury resort in French Polynesia, Melissa loves to travel. She’s also vacationed throughout Italy and even joined her friends for a trip to Orlando’s Epcot Center/Disney World and loves to share pics of her adventures on social media.