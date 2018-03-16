HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 17 episode of ‘Say Yes To The Dress.’ One bride presents her $16,000 dream gown to her dad, and he’s not a fan. Watch now!

When soon-to-be bride Emanuela tries on this gorgeous ball gown in the March 17 episode of Say Yes To The Dress, she doesn’t mind that there’s a whopping $16,000 price tag. “I mean, it’s like my one day, and so hopefully my dad agrees with that,” Emanuela says in our preview. The Pnina Tornai dress features a plunging sweetheart neckline, intricate embellishments, and a long train. “This dress gives me a great feeling,” she continues. I feel beautiful in it. I feel different. I feel like it’s a statement piece. I love it.” That’s what matters!

“Oh, that’s a lot of dress,” Emanuela’s mom says when she finally reveals the gown. “Maybe some of it can be taken out.” Her mom and dad just start laughing over the dress. “You look like a turkey,” her dad, Carmine, finally chuckles. “If you look at the back of the dress, it looks almost like a lobster tail coming out. It’s just not something that I like.” Carmine can’t believe the wedding dress costs $16,000! The dress is pretty, but it’s a little much, right? Emanuela’s sister doesn’t think she should have her cleavage on such display while saying “I do.”

“I cannot believe my dad has sticker shock,” Emanuela says. “Is he crazy? He needs to get it together.” Well, Carmine also gave Emanuela a budget of $7,000 to $10,000 and this far exceeds that budget. She’s a self-proclaimed daddy’s girl from New Jersey, so will she end up getting her way? Or will she find another dress that she loves more than this one? Say Yes To The Dress season 16 airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.