Beyonce Debuts New Recording Of ‘Learn To Be Lonely’ For Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Album

Beyonce performed ‘Learn to Be Lonely’ from ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ at the 2005 Oscars, but never released it. More than a decade later, we’ve finally got a high-quality recording!

Just days after announcing the OTR II Tour with her husband JAY-Z, 48, the queen is treating fans to some new content. Yes, Beyonce, 36, has released a recording of her performance of “Learn to be Lonely” from the 2004 film adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera! It dropped today, March 16, along with the rest of Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s album Unmasked: The Platinum Collection. You can listen below!

Beyonce performed “Learn to be Lonely” at the 2005 Academy Awards, with Andrew Lloyd Webber accompanying her on piano. Fun fact: Bey suffered from a major wardrobe malfunction that night! The singer went on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2005 to tell the wild story. First, Bey revealed that she had to change her ensemble super fast before taking the stage to perform. “I had to get new hair, new makeup and a new dress in, like, three minutes,” she said. Unfortunately, because she was rushing to the stage, her shoe was never properly strapped! “I’m trying to remember the words and my ear monitor’s turned off — and my shoe is off of my foot, actually, inside of the dress,” Beyonce added. “So, I’m on one toe and I’m in one heel, walking down the stairs and I’m like, ‘Oh, my god, shoe, please stay in my dress!’” Well, she didn’t miss a beat, and you can watch a video of the amazing performance above. See more photos of Beyonce here.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new album also features a new song from Lana Del Rey — she recorded “You Must Love Me” from Evita, and it’s just lovely. There are songs from Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Cats and more on the record, too. You definitely don’t have to be a Broadway buff to get behind this one!

Listen to Beyonce’s version of “Learn to be Lonely” when you purchase the album on iTunes: