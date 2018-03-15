Josh Duhamel Gushes Over Jennifer Garner After Dating Rumors: ‘She’s An Incredible Woman’

Are they or aren’t they?! Josh Duhamel finally responds to those Jennifer Garner dating rumors and he can’t stop smiling!

Josh Duhamel, 45, and Jennifer Garner, 45, are the same age, they’re both in the business and they’re both single. So, when rumors began to swirl that the two Hollywood A-listers were dating, fans went wild. However, you can pump the breaks on that one, because, although Duhamel thinks his Love, Simon co-star is “incredible,” he’s laughing off those pesky dating rumors. “It does truly amaze me what some of the things that are printed,” Duhamel told E! News at the premiere of the movie in Los Angeles on March 13. “It’s like, how is that even legal? I try not to comment on it. It is what it is and it’s part of the business. We’re in the circus and that’s part of being in the circus.”

While Duhamel is not dating Garner, their friendship is thriving — Hence their chemistry on-screen. “Her kids weren’t on set, neither were mine. We were only there for I think, a week and a half, two weeks, working, but I went to Jen a couple times asking advice on certain things and she’s an incredible woman, she really is,” Duhamel revealed. “She’s very, very smart. She’s a lot funnier than I think people realize.”

The two star in the new drama, Love, Simon, where they play the parents of a gay teenage son named Simon, played by Nick Robinson. Simon has kept his sexuality secret, even from his family. Meanwhile, he has fallen in love with a fellow, anonymous closeted classmate after exchanging emails with them. Then a blackmailer finds the emails and threatens to out Simon.

Although Duhamel may not be romancing Garner, another report claims he is smitten with another actress. He’s reportedly dating Eiza González, 28, , according to Us Weekly, which claims the two met at Jennifer Lopez‘s pre-Super Bowl concert. González has been romantically linked Liam Hemsworth, 28, and Calvin Harris, 34.

Fergie and Josh announced their split on September 14, 2017 after eight years of marriage and 13 years together. “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the two said in a joint statement relayed by Fergie’s rep. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.” Despite their untimely ending, both Fergie and Josh remain good friends and continue to successfully co-parent their 4-year-old son Axl Jack.

Meanwhile, Jennifer and her now ex-husband, Ben Affleck, 44, separated in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. They share three children together — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, who they too, like Fergie and Josh, continue co-parent their kids as good friends. Ben and Jen officially filed for divorce in April 2017, with Jen reportedly making the first move.