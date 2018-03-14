Zayn Malik Heartbroken Over Gigi Hadid Split — He Wanted To Marry Her

Zayn Malik is taking his breakup with Gigi Hadid very hard. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he already misses her!

It looks like we aren’t the only ones not ready to accept Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s sudden split. Turns out, the “Pillow Talk” singer is really upset over their breakup. He even had plans for their future! “Zayn is heartbroken over his break up with Gigi, he thought he was going to marry her. Zayn is still in love with Gigi and wanted to settle down and start a family with her. He was so wrapped up in her. He proposed to her several times while they were together. Zayn feels Gigi did not think he was entirely sincere and never took his proposals too seriously. He wishes she had said yes to him, but she told him she was too young and has a lot she wants to accomplish with her career before having children,” a source close to Zayn tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So sad, right? We definitely loved them together!

But, for many artists, breakups lead to good music (cues any Taylor Swift song). “He is crushed they are separated, and the heartbreak is inspiring his creative side. Zayn is writing a lot, and he already misses her too. He is thinking of ways to win her back,” the source continued. We’re on your side Zayn! We’re sure, if it’s meant to be, they will get back together soon. Plus, Gigi’s statement alluded to a possible reunion in the future.

“Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years…not only in the relationship but in life in general,” Gigi tweeted. “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.” Sounds pretty hopeful, right? I guess we will have to wait and see how this all plays out.

In the meantime, we’re wishing Zayn the best during this difficult time. It’s clear the split took him by surprise because on the same day the news broke, Zayn posted a shirtless photo captioned, “When life throws you lemons, catch em so they don’t hit you in the f***ing face.” Yikes!