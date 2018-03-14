Happy Birthday Steph Curry: See His Sweetest PDA Moments With Wife Ayesha

Basketball legend Steph Curry just hit the big 3-0 today, March 14! To celebrate, we’re taking a look back at his sweetest PDA moments with wife Ayesha!

Happy birthday, Steph Curry! When you hear his name, you probably think two things: one — basketball. And two — family! The Curry clan is absolute family GOALS — you can check out their Instagram profiles for proof! To celebrate Steph’s monumental 30th birthday, we’re taking a look back at some of the cutest moments shared between him and his beautiful wife, Ayesha Curry, 28! And we may have thrown in a few adorable pics with their kids too, because you know… reasons. Cute reasons.

Steph and Ayesha might be the cutest couple on the planet! They are constantly posing for cute PDA pics for social media and we can’t get enough. From family outings to date nights, Steph almost always has his arm around Ayesha — so cute! The way Ayesha was looking at Steph on the 2017 Espy Awards red carpet had us wanting a man of our own! The couple attended a friend’s wedding back in July 2017 and looked blissfully in love! Ayesha posed, while air kissing Steph and it was so precious. We can totally feel the loving energy between these two and their entire family!

Steph and Ayesha have made some pretty adorable kids too! In fact, they announced in February that they’re expecting a third baby, and we’re so excited to see their family grow! Ayesha’s pregnancy announcement was super funny too! She posed, wearing a white t-shirt that read “preggers” on it — hilarious! We’re sure daughters Ryan and Riley are excited about their new sibling too! Steph and Ayesha are always posting cute pics of the two girls. Ayesha posted a cute pic to her Instagram of her, Steph and their daughter Ryan, during which Steph can be seen kissing Ayesha, as she holds Ryan! We can’t wait to see more sweet pics of the growing Curry family!

To see more sweet PDA pics of Steph and Ayesha Curry, click through our gallery above!