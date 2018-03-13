Shia LaBeouf Shockingly Reveals He Overheard His Mother Being Raped As A Child: I Have PTSD About It

This is disturbing. Shia LeBeouf shockingly revealed how he was forced to overhear his mother get raped as a child in a new interview with Esquire Magazine. Get the details here.

Shia LeBeouf, 31, opened up about some rough childhood memories in a new interview with Esquire Magazine and shockingly revealed he had to endure the pain of overhearing his mother get raped. The actor explained that he was recently diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder that stems from the terrible incident and he’s been working hard to heal. Shia’s cover story for the April 2018 issue features his first interview since he went to rehab after making headlines due to an arrest for public drunkeness, disorderly conduct and obstruction in Savannah, Georgia last July.

Despite the unexpected arrest, Shia revealed that it’s not the first time something like that has happened and the reasons behind his actions always seem to lead back to the trauma regarding his mom. “The first time I got arrested with a real charge, it stemmed from the same sh**,” he said in the interview. “Some guy bumped into my mother’s car with his car in a parking lot, and my head went right to ‘You need to avenge your mother!’ So I went after the dude with a knife. … I’ve always thought somebody was coming in. My whole life.”

In addition to troubles with his mom, Shia talked about his rocky relationship with his father, who he says struggled with heroin addiction. “My dad handed me a lot, and his legacy was an emotional one,” he explained. “And it wasn’t scarring. He handed me texture. My dad blessed me that way.” Shia turned to alcohol to get through his issues. “My way of running is to drink,” he bravely admitted. “I’m a good old-fashioned drunk — whiskey and beer — and have been since I touched alcohol.”

Although Shia’s been through a lot, he’s not willing to give up and he doesn’t blame others for something he feels only he can work out. He wants to make sure he’s on the right track before he starts fully working again. “I’ve got to look at my failures in the face for a while,” he said. “I need to take ownership of my sh** and clean up my side of the street a bit before I can go out there and work again, so I’m trying to stay creative and learn from my mistakes. I’ve been falling forward for a long time. Most of my life. The truth is, in my desperation, I lost the plot.”

We’re sending Shia healing wishes while he works on bettering himself and his life.