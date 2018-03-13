Perrie Edwards Is ‘Happy’ Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Split: Does She Want Him Back?

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid shocked fans with their sudden split, but not everyone is sad over it. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how his ex-girlfriend Perrie Edwards feels!

Zayn Malik, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 22, won’t be sharing anymore “Pillow Talk.” After two years together, the model and singer duo have split, and we are devastated. But, before Gigi, Zayn was engaged to singer Perrie Edwards. And interestingly, she has a lot to say about Zayn and Gigi’s breakup. “Perrie is happy Zayn and Gigi have split, she feels like it serves him right. However, a big part of her does feel bad for him too. Even though Perrie is in a good, committed relationship herself, part of her would really like to see Zayn again and see if they have chemistry or if there is still a spark. But, she won’t reach out… not now. She doesn’t want to get involved with him again because she knows he has a dark side too, and she could easily fall prey to his demons,” a source close to Perrie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

To refresh your memory, Perrie and Zayn first started dating in 2012, and were engaged in 2013. Unfortunately, their 2015 split did not go as smoothly as Zayn’s split with Gigi, and Perrie has been extremely vocal about it. “After I split with my partner, out of the blue, I had nowhere to go, which was incredibly stressful. It was horrible, the worst time in my life. A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message,” Perrie wrote in her girl group Little Mix’s book Our World. So heartbreaking, right? Nevertheless, we can understand why Perrie isn’t exactly saddened by Gigi and Zayn’s breakup.

Nevertheless, we’re happy to know Perrie has found love again. Perrie is currently dating Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. However, we do hope that she and Zayn are able to talk through their past, and maybe find closure!