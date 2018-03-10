Ciara & Russell Wilson Look Ecstatic On Date Night Amid Rumors She’s Pregnant With Their 2nd Child

Ciara and Russell Wilson could not have looked happier on their March 9th date night! Their adorable outing comes in the midst of a report that they’re expecting another child together. See the pics and get the details!

Is Ciara pregnant with her third child? A new report from MTO News claims the 32-year-old is expecting another baby with her husband, Russell Wilson, 29! “Russell is so happy, he’s trying to spend every moment with his pregnant wife,” an insider told the website. The football player and Ciara already share a daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson. The singer also has a 3-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn with her ex, Future. If it’s true that another baby is on the way, then we wish all the best to the happy couple! Ciara’s rep had no comment when we asked about the pregnancy report.

Pregnant or not, the spouses have been glowing recently. The pair stepped out in West Hollywood together on March 9 for a sweet date night! They were all smiles as they left Craig’s restaurant. They both kept it casual for the outing. Russell donned dark slacks and a black and white t-shirt that advertised The Young And Brave Foundation for children with cancer. Love it! Meanwhile Ciara looked chic in jeans and a white shirt under a leather bomber jacket. Both of them also had a bit of a twinning moment by sporting matching dog tag necklaces. See the pics of them below!

While they left the kids at home for the outing, fans were finally able to get a glance at their daughter recently! Their precious baby girl was born on April 28, 2017, but it took nearly a year for the “1, 2 Step” singer to share the first photo of her on Feb. 15. The images were shared on her app, and showed her holding the adorable infant. She and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback certainly make great parents!