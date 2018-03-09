Marcus Allen: 5 Things To Know About O.J. Simpson’s Friend Who Had Affair With Nicole Brown

O.J. Simpson accuses ex-friend Marcus Allen of having an affair with Nicole Brown in his new interview special! Learn more about the former NFL star and the scandal here.

1. Marcus Allen has repeatedly denied that he had an affair with Nicole Brown Simpson: rumors started in the early 90s that NFL star Marcus Allen, one of O.J. Simpson‘s close friends, slept with his then-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. While Marcus continues to deny that he cheated on his wife with his friend’s spouse, there’s evidence aplenty that the affair did occur. Namely, Nicole wrote about it in her diary.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Faye Resnick, who was one of Nicole’s BFFs, wrote about the affair in her controversial 2016 tell-all, Nicole Brown Simpson: The Private Diary of a Life Interrupted. Nicole wrote in her diary that being with Marcus made her feel “beautiful and sexy and smart,” but that she felt bad for his wife, whom he had recently married. Marcus denied the affair while giving a deposition in O.J.’s 1996 murder trial.

2. An NFL agent who once represented O.J. and Marcus also accused him of an affair: former NFL agent Mike Gilbert revealed in the 2016 documentary, OJ: Made In America, that the now-divorced Nicole and O.J. briefly reconciled in 1994. Shortly after she ended things with her ex-husband again, O.J. found out that she had been seeing Marcus. According to Mike, O.J. then threatened Nicole, telling her, “You ever see Marcus again and I will kill you.” One month later, Nicole and Ron Goldman were discovered dead at her LA home.

3. He’s a formal NFL player: Marcus played for the Los Angeles Rams, drafted in the 1982 season. He later played for the Kansas City Chiefs, eventually retiring in 1999. The Sporting News put him n their list of 100 Greatest Football Players. He was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003.

4. He was married to a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star: Marcus was married to Kathryn Edwards in 1993, at the time that he was apparently having his affair with Nicole. They later divorced. Kathryn was one of the stars of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She starred on RHOB with Faye at the time that her tell-all book was published.

5. He currently works for sports website OPENSports.com: Marcus is the spokesman for the site and writes a blog.

O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? airs Sunday, March 11 at 8:00pm on Fox.