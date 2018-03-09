Corinne Olympios Spills Major ‘Bachelor’ Fantasy Suite Secrets: ‘Everyone Has Sex’

‘The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios gave us EXCLUSIVE dish on what goes down during the Fantasy Suites dates. It’s lot and lots of sex! We’ve got the details.

While Corinne Olympios got sent home right before Bachelor Nick Viall, took his three finalists to Finland and their round of Fantasy Suites, she assures us that those dates are filled with sex. “I know from my friends,” she tells HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview for our podcast, adding that those pals are former show contestants. “Everybody has sex. It’s a thing. You can’t not have sex in the Fantasy Suite. Like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna hang out and talk all night. What do you like to have for breakfast, Johnny?'” she reveals.

It’s too bad Nick, 37, didn’t bring Corinne to Scandinavia with him because he definitely would have got with the 25-year-old. “I can’t say that I probably…I probably would have definitely…No. I would have definitely had sex with Nick if I made it to Fantasy Suite. I was not leaving there without having sex with him. But I did, so whatever,” she continues. The blonde beauty says that it is a must to find out if you have sexual chemistry with someone, especially if there’s a chance you’re going to end up engaged to them just a few days later. “Like what if it’s so awkward and you’re like two dead salmon fishes,” she tells us while adding that her infamous lady bits require someone special. “Platinum vagine. I need a platinum peen to go right in there.” she says with confidence.

Corinne says she and Nick did NOT hook up when she snuck away to surprise him in his Caribbean hotel room. Even though they drank champagne and she suggested they move the action from the living room to the bedroom, she claims getting him in the sack wasn’t on her agenda. “And, just to clear the record, I didn’t go over to his hotel room that night to have sex with him. When he was like, ‘I don’t think we should do this,’ I genuinely was like, ‘What are you talking about? I literally just came to hang out with you and just get extra time with you. I did not come here to like have sex.’ I thought that was really bizarre that he thought that too. Because that was the furthest thing…I guess it’s not so crazy to think that, but it really was the furthest thing from my mind.” Wow, consider our minds blown.

