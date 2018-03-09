Blac Chyna Posts Selfie Where She Looks Eerily Just like Kylie Jenner

Maybe imitation is the best form of flattery, as Blac Chyna seems to have morphed into Kylie Jenner. Read on to see how she’s twinning the reality star.

On a quick glance its hard to tell if this is Blac Chyna or Kylie Jenner. The mother of Rob Kardashian‘s daughter looks eerily like her almost sister-in-law in a new selfie she posted to Instagram on March 9. Full lips, check! Big extended eyelashes over her brown eyes, check! Gorgeous long perfectly manicured nails, yep! Flowing long straight locks, oh yeah! The 29-year-old is even wearing the same band of diamonds on her finger that Kylie has loved to sport. If this hadn’t come straight from her IG account, we’d have to do a double take to make sure its Chyna and not 20-year-old Kylie.

Even Chyna’s skin appears lighter in the pic than it does in real life, probably through the use of a filter. Rob’s former fiancée simply captioned her glam photo “Morning. Afternoon. Evening,” in a greeting to her 14 million followers. She’s been playing with different looks, as just three hours before posting her twinning pic of Kylie she shared a throwback photo from where she modeled a short grey wig, looking like a silver fox! Her face in that pic looked exactly as Chyna does and was clearly her, but the new photo looks so much like Kylie its crazy!

The women were once bitter enemies when the reality star was dating Tyga, 28, who is Chyna’s ex and baby mama to his son five-year-old son King Cairo. They nearly ended up sisters in law when Rob was engaged to Chy, which made the whole situation even weirder. Now both Tyga and Chyna have left the Kar-Jenner orbit as the lip kit queen is a new mom by boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, while Rob and Chy had a messy breakup in July of 2017 leading to lawsuits and restraining orders. But they’ll always have daughter Dream Kardashian, 17 months, to remember better times.

Now we just have to wonder what Chyna’s new 18-year-old boyfriend YBN Amighty Jay thinks of her gorgeous Kylie-esque look.