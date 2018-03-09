Amber Portwood Slams Jim Jones In ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Fight: ‘Get The F*** Outta Here’

The season premiere of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition’ quickly got out of control during an exercise in a mock classroom.

During the first episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, which aired on March 9, Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood had several meltdowns. The first one, which you can see in the video below, involved a battle with rapper Jim Jones. Amber certainly goes after her mother and her then-fiance, Matt Baier, quite a few times as well, but her fight with Jim was the highlight of the night. While talking to Brandi Glanville‘s dad about his television past, Jim, who stars on Love & Hip Hop: New York, said the “overall scheme” of reality TV is “pretty much bull**** to make some money.” He added, “They pretty much want you to exploit yourself and everything that’s around you.” And that didn’t sit well with Amber, 27.

“Get the f*** outta here. Let me tell you something right now, I’ve been on reality television for 10 f***ing years,” Amber said, while clapping her hands together. “I’ve been real since day one. That’s not true. Not all reality television stars are like that.” Then, Jim’s fiancee, Chrissy Lampkin tried defending him, telling Amber to “calm the f*** down”. She also accused Amber of being high. “I think you still high from two shows ago,” Chrissy said. “You are wyling!”

Obviously, Amber didn’t like that, and she immediately got up out of her chair and charged at Chrissy. They nearly got into a fist fight before Dr. V and Dr. Ish stepped in and separated them. Then, Dr. Ish talked some sense into Amber, who then apologized to Chrissy, but Chrissy refused to accept the Teen Mom star’s apology.

Unfortunately for Amber, that wasn’t the only thing that didn’t sit well with her. When she arrived to the house, she realized the producers plastered a “Fame Whore” bumper sticker on her vehicle, and freaked out. “It’s odd because I’ve never done another show except for mine, which that doesn’t make you a fame whore anyway, so I don’t know where that came from,” she said aloud. And finally, Amber threatened to leave the house by the end of the episode, when she discovered the doctors planted pills, cigarettes and alcohol in her bedroom, which also featured kid-sized beds. To be clear, Amber blew up and got nasty over just about everything that happened throughout the episode.

