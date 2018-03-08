Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Actually Doesn’t Like Sex: I’m All ‘Bark & No Bite’

Jennifer Lawrence wants to make it clear that she hasn’t been laid ‘in a very long time.’ In a new interview, the ‘Red Sparrow’ star opened up about her sexual preferences, and they’re not what you’d expect.

By now, fans of Jennifer Lawrence know that she doesn’t have a filter. Of course, that’s not a bad thing; in fact, it’s one of the things that makes the 27-year-old so painfully relatable to the masses. In a recent interview, she opened up about something most famous people wouldn’t be caught dead discussing: her personal sex life. “I am all bark and no bite,” she confessed to The Sun. “I always talk like I want d**k, but the truth is when I look back at my sexual past it was always with boyfriends. I talk like I like it, but I don’t really do it.”

The Red Sparrow star has been single ever since she and director Darren Aronofsky, 47, broke up in Nov. 2017 after a year of dating. “I am not in a relationship,” she told the outlet about where she’s at now in her romantic life. “I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time. I would like to have a relationship, you know. It is hard out there.”

The Academy Award winner also opened up about a fear many of us have when it comes to sex: contracting a sexually transmitted disease. “I am mostly also a germaphobe. I have made it this far without an STI. D**k is dangerous,” she admitted. “If I was at the point where I could get an STI, doctors have already been involved. That is how much of a germaphobe I am.”

This isn’t the first time Jennifer has joked about her sex life being less than exciting. While showing off her bedroom to a journalist interviewing her for her Dec. 2015 Vogue cover story, she joked that her bed is “where the maaagic haaaappens.” She then gave the writer a serious look, and said, “Literally zero magic has happened in here. Cheers to my hymen growing back!” At the time, she was also single and said this about her love life: “No one ever asks me out… I am lonely every Saturday night. Guys are so mean to me. I know where it’s coming from, I know they’re trying to establish dominance, but it hurts my feelings. I’m just a girl who wants you to be nice to me.” Jennifer Lawrence goes through dry spells too! She’s just like us!