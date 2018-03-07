James Bay: 5 Things To Know About The English Singer/Songwriter Performing On ‘Saturday Night Live’

James Bay will be heading to Studio 8H this Saturday, but before you tune in for his performance, here’s everything you need to know about him!

James Bay, 27, will have the honor of being the musical guest at Saturday Night Live for the March 10 episode, and we’ve rounded up five things to know about the English singer-songwriter and guitarist. Get excited!

1. James started playing guitar when he was 11. Inspired by Eric Clapton‘s “Layla,” he picked up a rusty guitar that he found in his house. Later, he played open mic nights in Brighton, and caught Republic Records’ attention when a fan shared a video of one of his performances. Within a week, he signed to the label.

2. He released his debut EP in 2013. The Dark of the Morning was followed by three more EPs: Let It Go and Hold Back the River in 2013, and Other Sides in 2015. James’ debut album, Chaos and the Calm, came out in March 2015. He was nominated for three Grammys in 2016: Best New Artist, Best Rock Album and Best Rock Song. And great news: his new album Electric Light will be out May 18!

3. James’ song “Hold Back the River” helped him skyrocket to stardom. Apart from the 2014 smash hit, “Let It Go,” “Need The Sun To Break” and “Best Fake Smile” are some of his other popular songs. Check them out below!

4. He’s got plenty going on outside of music, too. He’s collaborated on a collection with Topman, is an advocate for the international non-profit WaterAid, and has a partnership with Tone King amplifiers.

5. He’s on tour! You can catch him on a spring headlining tour that kicks off in London on March 15. He’ll be heading all over the world, and you can check out the list of newly announced summer and fall dates here.