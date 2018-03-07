‘RHONJ’: 2 New Women Join The Cast Ahead Of Season 9 — 5 Things To Know

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ is adding new cast members going in to their 9th season. We’ve got 5 things to know about candidates Jennifer Aydin and Jacqueline Goldschneider.

Bravo is in need of new cast members for the Real Housewives of New Jersey to help stir the pot with the current cast. Siggy Flicker, 50, left the show after season eight and Teresa Giudice, 45, Melissa Gorga, 38. Dolores Catania, 47, and Margaret Josephs, 50, need some new blood to tangle with. Radar Online reports that two New Jersey moms are test shooting with the RHONJ ladies and seeing if there’s chemistry for getting in the mix and possibly flipping some tables! The two ladies are Jennifer Aydin and Jaqueline ‘”Jackie” Goldschneider and we’ve got 5 things to know about them.

1. Jennifer is married to a wealthy NYC doctor who she absolutely adores.

Her husband is renowned Manhattan plastic surgeon Dr. Bill Aydin. There won’t be any marital troubles if she ends up on the show as her Instagram account tag says that Bill is “my best friend and the love of my life.”

2. Jennifer already calls herself a real housewife of New Jersey…because she LITERALLY is one!

Family is everything to Jennifer and her Instagram account headline adds that: “I’m a New Jersey housewife — mother of 5 kids!.” Yep she’s got FIVE children and is a full-time stay at home mom. Now if she makes it on RHONJ she can pick up a paycheck for playing the part of what she already does. Albeit with a lot more drama and other women coming at her.

3. Jennifer throws amazing parties.

She really goes all out for her kids’ birthday parties, including one that was Captain America themed for her son Christian while daughter Olivia got an over the top pink Cinderella themed party when she turned five in January. She also gets glam for adult bashes, rocking gorgeous Chanel earrings for New Years Eve.

4. Jackie is a north New Jersey reporter who has done pieces on RHONJ cast members.

Ok, this is pretty meta. Jackie just wrote a glowing piece on Feb. 8 for northjersey.com about former cast member Jacqueline and husband Chris Laurita and the work they’re doing to help other families whose children get diagnosed with autism. It’s very favorable and points a wonderful light on what they’re doing after the couple’s son Nicholas was determined to be on the spectrum. As fans know, Jacqueline and Teresa can’t stand each other so Jackie may come in looking at Teresa in a less than favorable light.

5. Jackie has TWO sets of twins!

Okay, one set of twins is a rare occurrence but having two sets of twins is just insane. She even runs a parenting blog called scarymommy.com where she describes herself as “a master carpooler with a degree in picking green things out of food.”

Filming reportedly begins March 19 on season nine of RHONJ so time is ticking to get new cast members into place!