Blac Chyna Accused Of Hooking Up With Swae Lee By His Model GF Marliesia Ortiz

Marliesia Ortiz went to Instagram to accuse her boyfriend, Swae Lee, of allegedly hooked up with Blac Chyna. The model made multiple posts accusing him of cheating, and even a video mocking Chyna! See here.

Whoa! Instagram model Marliesia Ortiz couldn’t hold back when she suspected that (ex?) boyfriend, Rae Sremmurd rapper Swae Lee, allegedly cheated on her with Blac Chyna. An enraged Marliesia posted pics on her Instagram story, as captured in screenshots by DJ Akadmiks, telling her fans that she apparently caught Chyna allegedly giving Swae a blowjob. “you love sucking people n**** dicks huh?” she wrote on her story, tagging Chyna. “Y’all can have each other.”

That seems to indicate that Marliesia just ended things with Swae. It’s unclear when the alleged cheating occurred, but it seems like she just found out about whatever allegedly happened. Swae also posted something to his Instagram story that indicated a potential breakup — a pic of him in bed captioned, “I should’ve saved my energy”. Marliesia let it all out after that, snapping a sexy pic of herself in bed, too, captioned, “boy bye.” She’s not playing!

The following day, Marliesia posted a video on Instagram that seemed to be mocking Chyna. She packed her pants with tons of padding to make her butt look huge — like Chyna’s — and twerked for the camera. “Maybe he’ll like me with an ass like this,” she captioned it. Watch the video below! At this point, Chyna hasn’t responded to the accusations.

This potential scandal comes at the worst time ever, too. A sex tape just leaked showing Chyna giving her ex-boyfriend, Mechie, a blowjob! On top of that, Chyna just started a relationship with up-and-coming rapper YBN Almighty Jay. She’s been spotted all around Los Angeles on fun dates filled with lots of PDA with the 18-year-old star. Will this accusation affect their blossoming romance?