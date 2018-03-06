Usher’s Herpes Scandal Was The ‘Nail In The Coffin’ For His Marriage To Grace Miguel

Usher and his wife Grace Miguel are splitting up and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how his herpes scandal ended up spelling doom for their marriage.

Cheating allegations combined with an STD scandal proved to be too much for Usher‘s two year marriage to Grace Miguel, 48. The couple of nearly ten years announced on March 6 that they were separating, saying “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.” There was also an enormous amount of drama that’s gone down with the 39-year-old singer that caused the marriage to fracture.

“Usher and Grace have been living separate lives for a long time. He works a lot and travels a ton too so they had been struggling with intimacy issues for years. But the herpes lawsuit was the nail in the coffin. The suit drove them further apart and created a divide between them that was impossible to fix. After the suit, all trust and intimacy was gone making it impossible to recover, they could not go on as a married couple. Despite all the love she will always have for him, Grace was getting sick of the daily questions from friends and family about Usher‘s shortcomings,” a source close to “Yeah” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY

Back in July of 2017, old court documents surfaced that claimed Usher allegedly infected a woman with herpes back in 2012 and paid her $1.1 million settlement. Three more people later came forward with claims that they had unprotected sex with him after that date and were not made aware that he allegedly had the STD. The singer has been with Grace for almost 10 years so those allegations had to have really stung, because that would have meant he cheated on her.

“There were major trust issues between the two and there were lots of times that Grace expected he has a wandering eye. She couldn’t ever get over her thoughts of him being with other people and that drained both of them and more issues then arose till they decided to break up. Trust issues were at the forefront all along,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. Well, Usher’s now a free man to pursue whoever he wants.