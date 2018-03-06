Niall Horan Take Us To The Desert In Cinematic Video For ‘On The Loose’

Niall Horan has dropped the video for his catchy hit ‘On The Loose,’ and it’s totally stunning! Also, he looks hot as hell in it. WATCH!

Niall Horan, 24, has debuted his “On The Loose” music video, and it’s just so pure. Niall heads to the desert in the Americana video with a gorgeous lady companion, but he quickly becomes jealous of her dancing with other guys. Still, they get together at the end! Phew. Watch the new Jake Jelicich-directed visual above!

Fans are freaking out over the new video. “OMG! That was so beautiful, thank you!!!” one viewer commented on YouTube. “He’s so hot in this music video 😍. This MV is 🔥👌 and the locations are so damn beautiful. I’m speechless jfjsjfkvizhdiahd,” another sighed.

Oh, and did this video remind you of something? “Who else is getting some sort of ‘Gotta Be You’ vibes from the video? Just me? Ok,” a Directioner pointed out, referring to the classic 1D song. Yas! See more of Niall’s hottest pics here.

Huge thank you to @jakejelicich for directing this video and bringing my vision to life . Top man — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 6, 2018

‘She’s on the loose ‘ A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on Mar 4, 2018 at 10:45am PST

Niall Horan – Flicker World Tour 2018 United States/Canada Tour Dates:

7/18/2018 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

7/20/2018 Dallas, TX* Starplex Pavilion

7/21/2018 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

7/23/2018 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

7/25/2018 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

7/26/2018 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Chicago)

7/28/2018 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

7/30/2018 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

7/31/2018 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena

8/2/2018 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

8/4/2018 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/5/2018 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/7/2018 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

8/17/2018 Chula Vista, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

8/20/2018 Morrison, CO** Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/22/2018 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

8/23/2018 St. Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair

8/25/2018 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (St. Louis)

8/26/2018 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center

8/28/2018 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/29/2018 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

8/31/2018 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

9/2/2018 Allentown, PA The Great Allentown Fair

9/5/2018 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

9/7/2018 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/8/2018 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

9/11/2018 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

9/12/2018 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/14/2018 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

9/15/2018 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/17/2018 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/19/2018 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

9/20/2018 Alpharetta, GA Verizon Amphitheatre

9/22/2018 Tampa, FL* MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

9/23/2018 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

*Maren Morris not supporting

**On Sale TBA