‘Bachelor’ Producer Elan Gale Reveals The 1 Key To Being Selected As The Bachelor

Out of all the people in the world, one person is selected to be the ‘Bachelor’ or ‘Bachelorette’… which gets you thinking, ‘what does it actually take?’ The franchise’s EP reveals the 1 key to it all!

You’ve probably had at least one friend who’s always wanted to explore the world of the Bachelor or Bachelorette — The lavish dates, the chance at love, the friendships, and all that is Bachelor Nation. If not, maybe you, yourself have wanted to give it a try. But, what does it actually take to be the Bachelor or Bachelorette? We can help you out with the help of the franchise’s executive producer, Elan Gale, 34, who stopped by HollywoodLife.com to chat about his new book, You’re Not That Great (but Neither is Anyone Else) — An interesting self-help read that reveals a nontraditional, but effective way to channel success into your life by actually focusing on the negativity in your life. [We’ll let him explain further down.]

But first, let’s break down this Bachelor buzz. While there’s many factors that go into being selected as the show’s main attraction, Gale says there is one thing this person needs, and that’s to be versatile. Gale admits that this person needs to appeal many people, demographics and personalities. “You do [have to be everyone’s taste],” he tells HollywoodLife.com. “That’s the thing,” he says, explaining,”Maybe not everyone’s [taste], but you have to kind of appeal to a wide demographic.”

While Gale is behind the camera as executive producer of the immensely popular franchise, we suggested that he’d be a great fit as the show’s Bachelor. However, he doesn’t think so. I’m a very specific kind of guy, and so I need a very specific kind of person,” he admits, backing up his previous point that the right person for the job needs to appeal to more than one type of suitor. Luckily, he’s found that in his girlfriend, Castle star, Molly Quinn.

Gale actually revealed that his relationship with Quinn grew stronger through his new book — You’re Not That Great (but Neither is Anyone Else) — because it helped her to understand him more. In the book, Gale, with the help of his friends Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom and comic Iliza Shlesinger, goes through stories of failure, which ultimately lead to triumph and success. Despite being in the self-help section of any book destination, Gale drifts away from typical self-help techniques, suggesting success and happiness in life can be reached through negativity.

However, like the ideal Bachelor or Bachelorette, according to Gale, this book appeals to all types of people. So, you don’t have to stress if you’re the happy-go-lucky, positive vibes type of person. “This can be applied to not just people like me, but to more normal, happy people who have nice lives, and who feel good about themselves,” Gale explains. “I think my girlfriend has a really healthy self-esteem. She’s not self-loathing in the way that I am, but I think she still finds value in the thought processes that come from it. It’s nothing more than understanding other people.”

You’re Not That Great (But Neither is Anyone Else) is available now!