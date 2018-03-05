Jason Mesnick: 5 Things To Know About The Controversial ‘Bachelor’ Star

Jason Mesnick had one of the most memorable ‘Bachelor’ seasons ever because of that game-changing twist. Before he appears on the season 22 finale, here’s what you need to know about him!

1. Jason changed his mind about his final two and revealed it LIVE! Everyone has been wondering whether or not The Bachelor season 22 star Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, will “pull a Mesnick,” which is a term coined after the season 13 finale of The Bachelor. Jason, who first appeared on season 4 of The Bachelorette, originally proposed to Melissa Rycroft, 34. However, he broke up with her on the After the Final Rose special and asked runner-up Molly Malaney, 33, to give him a second chance. Jason’s shocking decision blindsided everyone, especially Melissa. Molly agreed to give Jason another shot, and the rest is history!

2. Jason and Molly are still married and so in love. Jason and Molly tied the knot in 2010 in a lavish TV wedding. The wedding was hit with unexpected rain, but it was still the most romantic day of Jason and Molly’s lives. The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Riley, in 2013. Jason recently posted a sweet tribute to Molly on their wedding anniversary. “Happy Anniversary babe, I love you more than life itself! You are the best mom and partner in life (and you are so hot)!” he captioned his sweet Instagram pics.

3. He was a single dad while on the show. Jason married Hilary Buckholz and had a son, Ty, in 2005. They divorced in 2007.

4. Melissa revealed shocking details about Jason in a recent interview. Melissa revealed on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast that Jason practically ghosted her after their split, and she didn’t know about Molly until she was on camera. Melissa sent Jason’s son, Ty, Hanukkah presents, but Jason never said anything to her about them. “He never called to say thank you, he never said he got them, he never said he appreciated them,” Melissa said. “And I remember going, ‘Why am I trying?’ I feel like he gave up, and now, looking back, he had given up, he had moved on, but I didn’t know that.” She admitted she was completely “humiliated” by Jason on the After the Final Rose special. “You could have at least warned a chick before he walked out here,” she continued. “We talked minutes before I went out on that stage, and he never said anything.”

5. He’s still in real estate. He heads The Jason Mesnick Group in Seattle. He is a residential consultant at NWG Real Estate and specializes in “working with families.”