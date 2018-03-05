‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Is Brittany Pregnant With Jax’s Baby?

Oh, baby! While in Vegas, Brittany told the girls she had to take a pregnancy test, and everyone was shocked by Jax’s reaction to the results. Read our recap, here!

We can barely believe this, but during the March 5 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Jax and Brittany revealed that they don’t use birth control. And since they’re actively having sex, Brittany assumed she was pregnant after getting sick a few times over the last several days. While in Vegas, during Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz‘s business trip with Lisa Vanderpump, Brittany told Ariana and Katie that she wanted to take a pregnancy test. They were very supportive, but once Brittany retreated to the bathroom to pee on the stick, they bugged their eyes out in disbelief. Just a few minutes later, she emerged and showed them the test, but nothing was revealed to viewers until Brittany and the girls met up with both Toms and Jax downstairs in the casino. Brittany pulled Jax aside to tell him about the pregnancy test. She didn’t really say anything, so he started freaking out until he looked at the stick and it said she wasn’t pregnant. He breathed a sigh of relief, and everyone started laughing at how freaked out he had gotten. Considering these two just escaped a cheating scandal, you’d think they’d use protection… at least for the time being.

Sadly, that wasn’t the only drama that went down in Vegas. Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz focused a little to hard on partying, instead of acting professional, which left Lisa questioning their whole partnership. Not only did they show up to one of their meeting really late, but they reeked of alcohol and kept asking ridiculous questions and embarrassing Lisa in front of some professionals. Ugh.

In other Vanderpump Rules news, Lala reached out to Stassi to help her plan her musical debut event, during which Stassi urged Lala to confront James Kennedy, as he could potentially ruin her event with his wild drinking habits. Lala also urged Scheana to pump the breaks on her relationship and stop talking to Rob about marriage and kids, as it may freak him out.