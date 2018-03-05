Tom Holland Proves To Be A Real-Life Superhero By Saving Gina Rodriguez From Falling At Oscars

Are we sure Tom Holland ISN’T really Spider-Man? He rescued Gina Rodriguez from taking a nasty tumble at the 90th Academy Awards, catching her in the nick of time.

In the chill of the night, at the scene of a crime, like a streak of light, Tom Holland, 21, arrived just in time…to save Gina Rodriguez, 33, from danger. The Spider-Man: Homecoming star joined Gina to present the award for Best Visual Effects. Yet, moments before their appearance at the March 4 awards show, calamity almost struck the Jane The Virgin actress. “Oh, I got stuck!” she said, falling backwards. Tom instinctively (or was it his spider-sense?) reached out and caught the flailing Gina, pulling her forward and back on her feet.

The moment was caught on Instagram stories, per Marie Claire, and fans got to see Tom act like a real-life hero. After collecting themselves from this near-calamity, the two walked out on stage at the Dolby Theater as if nothing had happened. Oh, by the way, Blade Runner 2049 won the Oscar. Spider-Man: Homecoming wasn’t up for any Oscars, but as the theme song says, “wealth and fame / he’s ignored / action is his reward.”

It’s a good thing that Tom was there. Jane was wearing a Zuhair Murad gown that seemed to be covered in feathery silver glitter. A nasty tumble might have torn the dress and really, who wants that? Leave the Oscar falling to Jennifer Lawrence. Gina falling flat on her back would have ruined a night that started so sweetly, as she was spotted kissing her boyfriend Joe LoCicero on the red carpet.

tom holland saved gina rodriguez from falling while they were backstage during the oscars,, nothing but respect for MY gentleman AND superhero pic.twitter.com/IjrnkWlLgF — bernice (@stanweirdo) March 5, 2018

Zendaya with Tom Holland in the audience at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/EKxV8oK5o4 — Zendaya Media (@ZendayaMedia) March 5, 2018

As for Tom, he and his rumored “Mary Jane” – aka Zendaya, 21, were spotted sitting next together in the audience of the Oscars, per PEOPLE. The two shared a laugh together during the opening segment, and some think this may have confirmed their long reported romance. After a year together, their supposed romance was reportedly going “strong,” and after seeing him act so heroically, it’s no wonder why.