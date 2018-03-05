Nas Emotional Over Nicki Minaj Pregnancy Rumors — He Would Love To Be Her Baby Daddy

With rumors swirling that Nicki Minaj could be pregnant, we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Nas would be thrilled if he turned out to be the baby’s daddy.

The biggest question of 2018 has been where in the world is Nicki Minaj. The 35-year-old queen of rap has been uncharacteristically absent from social media and the public eye. Now there are reports that its because she’s pregnant! Media Take Out claimed on March 5 that she’s with child and that her ex Nas, 44, is the father. That’s coming as news to him though! “Nas’ phone has been blowing up today with friends congratulating him on his baby with Nicki which has him really freaking out. He would love to be Nicki‘s baby daddy but he can’t see how it is possible,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It has been a while since he and Nicki have been intimate so she would have to be either really far along in her pregnancy or having someone else’s baby. Either way Nas is very emotional over the situation and reaching out to Nicki to get understand what is really going on,” our insider adds. The pair reportedly broke up in late Dec. of 2017 after their work schedules just made it too hectic to keep a romance going.

The “Anaconda” rapper was out in public for the first time in ages as she attended Beyonce‘s post-Oscars party on March 4. MTO claims that they had sources inside the party that said she was “visibly very pregnant” and that Nas is the daddy. Nicki was photographed leaving the party in a cream colored gown with a high waistline and flowing skirt, which was definitely a departure from her usual figure hugging clothes. She had a big fur coat on so it was hard to get a good look at her waistline.

Nicki has been suspiciously absent from social media in addition to the red carpet spotlight for three months. She hasn’t posted to her Twitter account since Dec. 26, 2017 despite being a very prolific user. She also hasn’t had any new Instagram posts since Dec. 30 and she loved taking to the platform to show off sexy, curve hugging pics. The rapper has taken to her social media in the past to personally shoot down pregnancy rumors, but she’s stayed Twitter and IG free for all of 2018. Maybe she’s just taking a deep dive into making new music and tuning out any distractions? We’ve reached out to Nicki’s reps about the pregnancy report.